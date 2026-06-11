ICTSI’s Brazil terminal deploys new cargo scanner

“The new scanner allows us to inspect cargo more efficiently while meeting all compliance requirements. It forms part of our continuous investment program to provide safe, reliable and high-quality services for our customers,” said Thomas Jefferson de Lima, Tecon Suape chief executive officer.

“Investments such as this ensure that our operations remain responsive, efficient and competitive, while safeguarding the integrity and security of the supply chain for our customers and partners,” he added.

The scanner uses high-energy X-ray technology to inspect container contents without physical examination, helping identify irregularities and potential security risks while reducing clearance delays.

The investment forms part of the terminal's ongoing efforts to improve operational efficiency and meet growing customer demand for faster and more reliable services.