House prosecutors back Senate accountability regardless of trial presiding officer

“This impeachment trial is not a question of who the presiding officer is, who the senator-judges are, or who the public and private prosecutors are,” she said.

“Through the impeachment trial, we’re trying to exact accountability from public officials,” the member of the prosecution panel added.

The House member, however, emphasized that the prosecutors are not solely concerned with acquitting or convicting the Vice President but with upholding and preserving accountability in a democratic country.

“This is in response to the Constitution’s core principle, which says that public office is a public trust and that public officials must be accountable to the people at all times,” Luistro said.

The congresswoman noted that the circumstances surrounding the first impeachment case in the 19th Congress differ from those surrounding the second impeachment complaint.

“If, indeed, Senator Chiz Escudero will be designated as the Senate presiding officer, let us not judge him on the basis of what happened during the first impeachment in the 19th Congress,” Luistro said.