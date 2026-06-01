House prosecutors focus on evidence, not votes in Duterte impeachment — solon

“Our concern is only the presentation of evidence. That is our constitutional duty as prosecutors from the House of Representatives,” Luistro said. “To vote on whether the vice president will be convicted or acquitted is a duty that rests upon the senator-judges.”

She said public scrutiny will play a significant role throughout the proceedings, noting that both prosecutors and senator-judges will be judged by Filipinos based on how they perform their respective duties.

“If the evidence is strong and the decision of a senator-judge is not aligned with the evidence presented, there might be repercussions on the position that senator-judge will maintain,” she said. “Ultimately, it will be the sovereign Filipino people who will be judging us.”

Luistro also said the prosecution is preparing for a possible pre-trial conference, tentatively reported to be scheduled on June 15, although no official notice has been received. The conference would require both sides to submit witness lists, documentary evidence, and stipulations to streamline the proceedings before the trial proper.

She said the prosecution is considering requesting subpoenas for bank officials and banking records as part of its presentation of evidence, particularly in relation to allegations involving unexplained wealth.

“We’re actually inclined to subpoena the bank officials and the bank documents,” Luistro said, adding that transaction histories and supporting records could provide crucial evidence during the impeachment proceedings.

The House prosecutor also acknowledged the possibility that witnesses may face pressure before testifying but said the team is carefully vetting witnesses and securing documentary evidence that can stand independently of testimonial accounts.

As preparations continue, Luistro said she views her role beyond politics and electoral considerations.

“I appreciate this more as a sacred duty to the sovereign Filipino people,” she said. “Regardless of what the result will be, what is important is that these 11 prosecutors responded to their constitutional duty. We did not back down, regardless of the consequences, and stood firm to represent the best interest of the Filipino people.”