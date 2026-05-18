PhilHealth says expanded benefits easing burden on Filipino patients

On 1 May, Marcos and Mercado visited St. Elizabeth Hospital, where PhilHealth members were availing themselves of expanded healthcare packages, including YAKAP primary care consultations, cancer treatment services, and dialysis care.

According to PhilHealth, the visit demonstrated how strengthened benefit packages are helping patients access treatment earlier while reducing financial burdens on families.

On 11 May, the President also visited The Medical City in Ortigas to inspect the newly opened Alfredo R.A. Bengzon Patient Access Ward, a 51-bed facility designed to provide healthcare services to PhilHealth members with little to no out-of-pocket expenses.

The ward includes nine mother-and-baby-friendly rooms and was cited by PhilHealth as an example of how private hospitals can partner with the government to expand access to quality healthcare.

Patients and their families also shared how expanded PhilHealth coverage helped shield them from catastrophic medical expenses, allowing them to focus on recovery instead of financial hardship.

“The question is not capability, but will — the will to look at every PhilHealth member and say, ‘You belong here, too,’” Mercado said.

“Decades from now, no one will ask how many private suites a hospital had. They will ask how many lives were saved and changed,” he added.

PhilHealth said it is encouraging more private hospitals, specialty centers, and clinics nationwide to seek accreditation and participate in its expanded healthcare programs.

The agency said it remains ready to support healthcare facilities seeking accreditation for primary care, outpatient emergency services, inpatient care, maternity services, dialysis, cancer care, and catastrophic illness treatment under the Z Benefits Program.

Healthcare institutions interested in partnering with PhilHealth may coordinate with the nearest PhilHealth Local Health Insurance Office or visit the agency’s official website.