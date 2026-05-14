Healthcare improvement now felt by Filipinos—PSAC’s Aboitiz

Data presented during the meeting showed that as of February 2026, 87 hospitals were implementing zero balance billing programs, serving 1.6 million patients and covering approximately P95 billion in hospital bills.

Meanwhile, the PhilHealth GAMOT Program has accredited 2,026 pharmacies, served more than 171,000 beneficiaries, and dispensed P238.23 million worth of medicines as of May 2026.

The PSAC Healthcare Sector also noted PhilHealth’s ongoing IT transformation efforts, which have improved claims processing and expanded healthcare access.

On the other hand, PhilHealth reported a 46 percent improvement in claims processing turnaround time, reducing reimbursement waiting periods from around two months to as low as two weeks.

Further, beneficiary coverage also increased by 65 percent compared to 2023, equivalent to an additional 8.7 million Filipinos served.



For his part, Paolo Borromeo, President and CEO of Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health) and Chief Social Infrastructure Officer of Ayala Corporation, said the reforms are beginning to deliver meaningful results for patients.

“PhilHealth’s YAKAP Program demonstrates that meaningful healthcare reform is possible when government and the private sector work together. The progress in faster reimbursements, expanded coverage, and reduced out-of-pocket spending is already making a real difference in the lives of Filipino patients,” Borromeo said.

The PSAC Healthcare Sector also discussed the need to sustain momentum in key healthcare reforms, including healthcare digitalization and system modernization, accelerated Food and Drug Administration approvals, pharmacy reforms, and adaptive healthcare facility regulations to encourage greater investment and public-private partnerships in health.