Japan trip: Marcos to meet with Pinoys

TOKYO, Japan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will begin his official state visit here with a meeting with the Filipino community on Tuesday, marking his fourth visit to Japan and his 42nd foreign trip since taking office.

Marcos will depart Manila on the afternoon of 26 May accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and members of the Cabinet and is expected to arrive in Tokyo later in the day.

At a Malacañang press briefing on Monday, Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Analyn Ratonel said defense and security, maritime cooperation, energy and economic matters will be among the key agenda items in Marcos’ meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.