Japan trip: Marcos to meet with Pinoys

TOKYO, Japan — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will begin his official state visit here with a meeting with the Filipino community on Tuesday, marking his fourth visit to Japan and his 42nd foreign trip since taking office.
Marcos will depart Manila on the afternoon of 26 May accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and members of the Cabinet and is expected to arrive in Tokyo later in the day.
At a Malacañang press briefing on Monday, Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Analyn Ratonel said defense and security, maritime cooperation, energy and economic matters will be among the key agenda items in Marcos’ meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
“The two leaders are also expected to discuss regional and global issues affecting the Philippines and Japan, namely, issues of ASEAN, challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and the developments in the Middle East,” Ratonel said.
Marcos is set to hold a summit meeting with Takaichi, where both leaders are expected to advance cooperation in defense, trade and investment, and human resource development, with new agreements also anticipated.
“The President is also scheduled to meet with Japanese business groups and members of the Filipino community in Japan,” Ratonel said.
The President and the First Lady will also be received by Their Majesties, the Emperor and Empress, at the Imperial Palace in a welcome ceremony and state call, followed by a state banquet in their honor. The First Couple will exchange decorations with the Imperial Couple.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan.
There are 260,869 registered Filipino workers in Japan, making them the third-largest foreign workforce in the country. The total Filipino population in Japan is nearing 350,000, including permanent residents and their dependents.