DSWD backs anti-bullying drive

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has reaffirmed its support for the Department of Education’s anti-bullying campaign through the Family Development Sessions (FDS) conducted under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).
The DSWD’s Conditional Cash Transfer Group said the agency continues to implement activities and training programs aimed at preventing bullying incidents in public schools through its engagement with 4Ps beneficiaries.
“As the national government’s flagship anti-poverty program, the 4Ps has consistently conducted FDS to help strengthen the parenting skills and child-rearing capacity of 4Ps parent-beneficiaries,” Assistant Secretary Elaine Fallarcuna said.
“Through these sessions, we are helping them become more understanding and conscious of the emotional and mental needs of their children,” she added.
Fallarcuna said the anti-bullying modules incorporated in the FDS focus on helping parents identify the root causes and various forms of bullying.
She added that the sessions also equip parents with effective coping strategies, early detection methods, and preventive measures to address bullying-related concerns.
“We make sure that our children are well-behaved. They do not take part in bullying or in things that involve saying bad or inappropriate words,” a 4Ps beneficiary said, underscoring the value of attending the sessions.