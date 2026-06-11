DSWD backs anti-bullying drive

“As the national government’s flagship anti-poverty program, the 4Ps has consistently conducted FDS to help strengthen the parenting skills and child-rearing capacity of 4Ps parent-beneficiaries,” Assistant Secretary Elaine Fallarcuna said.

“Through these sessions, we are helping them become more understanding and conscious of the emotional and mental needs of their children,” she added.

Fallarcuna said the anti-bullying modules incorporated in the FDS focus on helping parents identify the root causes and various forms of bullying.