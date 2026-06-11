Chot weeps for fallen Blue Eagles

TNT Tropang 5G head coach Chot Reyes entered the Moro Lorenzo Gym for his usual training session with the Tropang 5G feeling heavy without the usual smile that would greet him stepping into the facility inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus.

Reyes, just like the rest of the basketball-loving Filipinos, mourns the tragic loss of Nigerian student-athlete Divine Adili and young recruit Rene Baterbonia in a drowning incident early this week in a fateful team-building activity in Aurora.

The mentor shared how the gentle giant Adili would be the first to greet him in the gym where both TNT and the Blue Eagles do their practice and training sessions.