Current, ex-Blue Eagles mourn deaths of Adili, Baterbonia

Former and current Ateneo de Manila University expressed their grief over the paasing of Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili last Monday.

Rookie Kieffer Alas posted his condolences on social media as the Blue Eagles dedicate their Season 89 campaign of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball tournament to their fallen brothers.

Baterbonia and Adili died after they drowned during a team-building event in Aurora last Monday.

“You’re with us in every game. This season is for you guys. Love you Bet (Baterbonia) and D (Adili),” Alas said.