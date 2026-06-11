BlackRock-GIP’s P13.71-billion Aboitiz InfraCapital investment cleared

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has given the green light to BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners’ (GIP) P13.71-billion investment in Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC), clearing a key hurdle for the global infrastructure giant’s entry into the Aboitiz Group’s infrastructure business.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) said it received PCC clearance for the transaction involving AEV, AIC and GIP EM ONYX PTE. LTD., under which GIP will acquire a 40 percent stake in AIC.

The deal, first announced in December 2025, calls for GIP to purchase 1.15 billion common shares and 1.41 billion redeemable preferred shares in AIC for a total consideration of P13.71 billion.