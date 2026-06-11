‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ arrives on Disney+

Fans can soon return to Pandora as Avatar: Fire and Ash makes its streaming debut on 24 June exclusively on Disney+.

Directed by James Cameron, the third installment in the blockbuster Avatar franchise became one of the biggest films of the year, earning $1.48 billion worldwide and taking home the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

The story follows Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their family as they navigate new challenges on Pandora while coping with personal loss. Their journey introduces viewers to new clans, including the sky-traveling Wind Traders and the mysterious Ash People, whose arrival sparks a dangerous conflict.

Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, and Kate Winslet, the film joins the growing Avatar collection on Disney+, alongside the franchise’s earlier movies and behind-the-scenes documentary content.