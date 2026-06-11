ACEN pumps P1.15 billion into Zambales solar build-out

The company said the funds will be directed toward building the Palauig Solar 2 facility, which is designed to deliver 300.011 MWp and 237 MW alternating current (AC).

"The Subscription Price shall be used to finance the construction of Giga Ace 8's 300.011 MWp/237 MW AC Palauig Solar 2 Project," ACEN said.

Under the deal, ACEN subscribed to 3.44 million common shares, 30.98 million Redeemable Preferred Shares A, and 8.03 million Redeemable Preferred Shares C from Giga Ace 8's unissued capital stock.

The entire transaction will be funded in cash, marking another investment by ACEN into one of its wholly owned vehicles dedicated to renewable energy development.

The investment represents 6.67 percent of Giga Ace 8's total outstanding shares covered by the transaction.

Giga Ace 8 functions as ACEN's special-purpose vehicle for developing and constructing renewable energy projects in the Philippines.

By the end of the year, the company expects its operating capacity to exceed 8 gigawatts, with about 15 percent coming from solar, wind, and battery projects across the Philippines and overseas.

Having already shifted to operating entirely on renewable energy, ACEN is also pursuing its long-term goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.