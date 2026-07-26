"More importantly, it shows that we can achieve more when government and industry work together toward the same goal. That is exactly the momentum we want to sustain. The Philippines is entering a new phase of industrial development through the CREATE MORE Act and the recently approved Strategic Investment Priority Plan. The government is focusing on investments that bring in advanced manufacturing, create quality jobs, strengthen local industries and make our economy more competitive," she said.

From January to July 2026, the PEZA Board approved 174 new and expansion projects, up 16 percent from 150 projects in the same period last year. Total approved investments reached P151.901 billion, a 66.99 percent increase from P90.961 billion in 2025.

Manufacturing accounted for 76 approved projects, followed by 28 information technology-business process management (IT-BPM), 26 ecozone development, 15 facilities, 13 logistics, 10 domestic market, four tourism and two utilities projects.

APVE, PDMEX

The APVE and PDMEX brought together a comprehensive showcase of manufacturing technologies and innovations at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, creating an integrated platform for the country's automotive aftermarket, manufacturing and precision engineering industries.

For his part, Cooperative Development Authority Chairperson Ferdinand Jesus Ortega highlighted the agency's commitment to empowering transport cooperatives and automotive enterprises through capacity-building programs and financial mechanisms.

He said the government remains committed to creating an enabling environment in which both large-scale manufacturers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) can thrive in the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

The third edition of APVE also demonstrated the event's continued growth, reflecting increasing market demand for automotive aftermarket solutions in the country.

This year's exhibition features an expanded portfolio of exhibitors from several countries, including international pavilions representing China, Taiwan and Thailand.

The diverse participation underscores the Philippines' growing importance as a strategic market for automotive components and aftermarket services in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, PDMEX, co-organized by the Philippine Die and Mold Association (PDMA) and Informa Markets, brought together leading experts and solution providers in precision tooling.

Die and mould machinery forms a critical foundation of the manufacturing sector, supporting the production of goods ranging from automotive components to consumer electronics.

PDMEX addresses the industry's need for advanced tooling technologies, precision engineering solutions and knowledge transfer to enhance the global competitiveness of Philippine manufacturers.

"The co-location of APVE and PDMEX under Philippine Manufacturing Week represents a strategic milestone in our commitment to advancing the Philippine manufacturing ecosystem," said Rungphech Chitanuwat, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Philippines.

"By bringing together the automotive aftermarket and die and mould industries, we are creating powerful synergies that showcase the interconnected nature of modern manufacturing. This integrated approach enables our exhibitors and visitors to explore the complete value chain—from precision tooling and component manufacturing to aftermarket distribution and service—all under one roof," Chitanuwat added.