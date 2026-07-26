MAKATI CITY — Oman is looking to expand investment partnerships with the Philippines, identifying food security, agriculture, the blue economy, renewable energy and technology as priority sectors for future cooperation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Third Oman–Philippines Forum: Strategic Majlis on Sunday, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi said the two countries' longstanding diplomatic and people-to-people ties have created opportunities to broaden cooperation beyond traditional sectors.

Potential areas include tourism, mining, logistics, transportation, aviation and renewable energy, while emerging industries such as data centers and information technology are also drawing interest.

"From that stems many different avenues for collaboration, for investments, tourism, mining, agriculture, food security, logistics, transportation and aviation. And now we are even exploring the possibility of renewable energy and how we can really benefit each other on that sphere,” he said.

Al Busaidi described Oman as a strategic gateway to markets across the Arabian Peninsula, East Africa, the Indian subcontinent and Central Asia, saying stronger links with the Philippines could improve supply chain resilience amid geopolitical and environmental challenges.