ACEN pumps P1.15 billion in Zambales solar build-out

Subsidiary agreement with Giga Ace 8

In a disclosure on Thursday, ACEN said it signed a subscription agreement with its subsidiary, Giga Ace 8 Inc., to acquire additional shares valued at P1.147 billion.

The company said the funds will be directed toward building the Palauig Solar 2 facility, which is designed to deliver 300.011 MWp and 237 MW alternating current (AC).

“The Subscription Price shall be used to finance the construction of Giga Ace 8’s 300.011 MWp/237 MW AC Palauig Solar 2 Project,” ACEN said.

Under the deal, ACEN subscribed to 3.44 million common shares, 30.98 million Redeemable Preferred Shares A, and 8.03 million Redeemable Preferred Shares C from Giga Ace 8’s unissued capital stock.