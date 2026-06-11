A letter for Johnriel Casimero

You see, you are my favorite fighter next to Pacquiao because you fight to entertain. You are ultra-exciting and colorful and you have paralyzing power.

I have covered your fights on site in the States and even here in Manila and Cebu.

I have dropped by your training sessions (at Victory Plaza Mall in Monumento more than a decade ago) and have written tons of articles about you. I have interviewed you at the gym and most recently at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname several days ago.

Despite your countless antics and failure to make weight, I still regard you as the only guy who can defeat Naoya Inoue because unlike Inoue’s past opponents (except Nonito Donaire), you are not scared of him.

The reason why Inoue has stayed unbeaten is because his challengers are more concerned about not getting hit.

Donaire stood up to him and he almost won.

Inoue is the present-day Mike Tyson.

During Iron Mike’s heyday, his challengers were more focused on defense instead of offense.

They were all intimidated except Evander Holyfield. And look at what Holyfield did to him.

This is the exact reason why I believe that it is you, Johnriel Casimero, who will finally topple the Monster.

You got the traits needed to kill Godzilla: Courage, power and durability.

But there’s one thing that I don’t like about you.

Your aggressive image online is something you have to address.

You’ve been going live dissing and cursing people who don’t deserve to be treated badly.