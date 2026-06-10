Tropang 5G tie series

TNT leveled the playing field after winning Game 4, 106-98, over Barangay Ginebra in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Commissioner’s Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Jordan Heading scored 19 points to go with his six rebounds and eight assists as the Tropang 5G tied the best-of-seven championship series to 2-2.

A free throw from Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser with capped TNT’s 13-2 run to hold its biggest lead of the game with 18 points, 88-70, with 7:53 left in the game in front of 16,823 fans

Chris McCullough came up big for TNT with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Justin Brownlee, who was named Best Import prior to Game 4, led Ginebra with 32 points in a losing effort.

Game 5 will be on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena at 7:30 p.m.