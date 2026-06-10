SM turns over new QC school building

Tan said the Henry Sy Sr. Hall symbolizes more than just a building, describing it as a representation of opportunity, hope, and the SM Group’s investment in the country’s future.

“We hope this new facility will inspire students to learn, grow, and become future leaders who will contribute positively to our nation,” he said.

He also emphasized the company’s continued partnership with the government, particularly the Department of Education, local government units, educators, and parents in advancing nation-building through education.

“We remain committed to investing in Filipino learners because they deserve every opportunity for a brighter future. May this new hall serve generations of learners in the many years to come,” Tan added.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the guests at the inauguration of the new school who included SM Prime Holdings chairman Hans Sy, Hans Chicosy Jr., president of SM Engineering Design and Development Corp.; Debbie Sy, executive director and trustee of SM Foundation; and Hanna Carinna Sy, senior assistant vice president of SM Supermalls.

Beyond the building, the SM Group also donated learning resources, tables and chairs, ceiling fans, and TV sets for the classrooms.

The project was implemented under SM’s Adopt-a-School program together with the Department of Education and the Quezon City government.

The turnover coincided with the unveiling of the government-funded Dao Building, a four-story, 60-classroom facility inaugurated by President Marcos together with Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon and Education Secretary Sonny Angara.

The new structure was completed nearly a year after the previous building was severely damaged by a fire on 15 June 2025.

“It could no longer be used and was on the verge of being condemned. We made sure it was properly designed. Originally, it was planned as a two-story building but I told them to make it four stories because it was feasible. What’s even more impressive is that the construction was completed in just eight months,” the President said in a media interview.