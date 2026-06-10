SAFETY FIRST: UAAP not rushing Ateneo sanction

Saguisag was part of the inter-stakeholder panel that tackled the tragic incident suffered by the Blue Eagles.

Leading the group was Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio together with PSC commissioner Matthew “Fritz” Gaston, Department of Education undersecretary Malcom Garma, Commission on Higher Education representatives coach Anna Yango, Rita Sescar and Atty. Ruel Capanzana, National Youth Commission chairman Jeff Ortega and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executive director Erika Dy.

“Just to clarify, we waited for all the reports and we would like to hear from concerned parties as part of elementary due process,” Saguisag said, vowing to come up with a complete and impartial investigation.

“It would be better to wait for the results and align with the panel. This does not just affect Divine and Rene but all student-athletes.”

Saguisag, however, said they will not hesitate to penalize Ateneo if they find out that its officials and coaching staff committed negligence and violations that led to the perish of its student-athletes.

Gregorio said they formed the panel to craft initiatives that will protect the safety and welfare of the athletes.

“At its core, this is about protecting athletes and ensuring that sports is a safe, credible and empowering environment for all,” said Gregorio, adding that they are proposing the strengthening of the accountability within the coaching profession as well as supporting the proposed Sports Coaching Act (House Bill 2631).

“We will push for the enactment of a law regulating the coaching profession, including the establishment of a national registry, mandatory licensing and certification and continuing professional development requirements for coaches and sports professionals.”

Gregorio also said they are doing their best to make sure the incident will never happen again.

“We shall also establish more robust safety standards, risk management protocols, and emergency response capabilities across all levels of sport-including standardizing safety protocols on the conduct of athlete training programs,” said Gregorio, adding that the families of Baterbonia and Adili will receive P250,000 compensation from the members of the special panel.

“As part of this effort, the PSC is currently working with Philippine Life Saving, under the guidance of Surf Life Saving Australia, to expand water safety education, certification, and preparedness programs for sports personnel.”