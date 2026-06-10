Leadership rift shows lack of vision

“There are different kinds of leadership. People recognize the direction of a leader,” she said.

“But when there is no direction, no vision, people really act on their own. That’s what we are seeing not just in the Senate but in the entire country,” she added.

Her remarks came as the rival Senate factions continued to assert their authority over the impending impeachment trial, with Senator Alan Peter Cayetano and Senate President Pro Tempore Sherwin Gatchalian continuing to oversee impeachment-related functions.

The leadership tussle has raised questions over procedures and authority as the chamber convenes as an impeachment court to hear the case against Duterte.

Despite the dispute, the Gatchalian-aligned bloc has moved forward with its preparations, directing the parties to submit their witness lists and documentary evidence ahead of a pretrial conference set for 18 June.

Duterte, for her part, urged the senators to clarify the direction the Senate was taking but avoided naming specific individuals.

“I hope someone can clearly say what should be recognized and what the proper way forward for the Senate really is,” she said.

She said she has stepped back from her legal strategy and is leaving the decisions to her lawyers.

“At this point, I am a client. I told my lawyers to keep the team small so it’s easier to coordinate,” she said. “Whatever they think is the most correct, most effective, and best way to mount the defense, I will follow as their client.”

Duterte is facing impeachment over allegations of the misuse of confidential funds, unexplained wealth, and betrayal of public trust, all of which she has denied.

During her visit to Soccsksargen, the Vice President oversaw relief operations following the strong earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao earlier this week.

The Office of the Vice President deployed food trucks, relief packs, and mobile kitchens to General Santos City during search-and-rescue operations, later expanding assistance to displaced families and bereaved households.