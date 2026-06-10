Korean firms propping up Mindoro’s teetering power

Framework for cooperation

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation among participating LGUs, Wizzard Energy Corporation, CS-Tech Co., Ltd., DASCO, and strategic partners to explore and develop utility-scale solar power plants, floating solar facilities, battery energy storage systems, carbon credit initiatives, and other renewable energy infrastructure projects.

“It is timely since Occidental Mindoro has been experiencing power outages in the past months. We are experiencing 4 hours of brownouts every day. It is because the whole MIMAROPA region is not connected to the grid, and we are just counting on the diesel-powered generators,” said Gov. Gadiano in an interview at the Wizard Energy office in Ortigas, Pasig City.

He said the local government will also secure a power purchase agreement with the respective electric cooperative that will distribute the 10 MW produced by the solar power plant.

Potential sites identified

“We have identified potential sites already. Mindoro will serve as the pilot province, but will expand to all provinces of MIMAROPA, Tawi-tawi, Basilan and Sulu, funded by Wizzard Energy through its Korean subsidiary, CS-Tech Co., Ltd.,” he said.

The investment by the South Korean power players is expected to support the development of utility-scale solar facilities, floating solar projects, battery energy storage systems, associated infrastructure and future renewable energy expansion opportunities across participating provinces and municipalities.