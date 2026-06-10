KAIA wraps Cebu visit

P-pop girl group KAIA ended their Cebu trip on a high note with a well-received performance at BAICON 2026 held at Mactan Newtown, strengthening their growing fanbase in the Visayas.

The group — Angela, Charice, Sophia, Alexa and Charlotte — drew loud cheers as they delivered a high-energy set, following the viral success of their live performances of “Take Down” and “You Did It,” which gained traction across social media and introduced them to wider audiences.