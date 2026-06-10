KAIA wraps Cebu visit

P-pop girl group KAIA ended their Cebu trip on a high note with a well-received performance at BAICON 2026 held at Mactan Newtown, strengthening their growing fanbase in the Visayas.
The group — Angela, Charice, Sophia, Alexa and Charlotte — drew loud cheers as they delivered a high-energy set, following the viral success of their live performances of “Take Down” and “You Did It,” which gained traction across social media and introduced them to wider audiences.
Beyond the stage, KAIA also took part in media appearances, content shoots around Cebu, and a fan gathering with their supporters known as ZAIA, expressing gratitude for the warm reception as they gear up for new music and upcoming performances.