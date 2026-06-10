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KAIA wraps Cebu visit

P-POP girl group KAIA at BAICON.
P-POP girl group KAIA at BAICON.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of kaia/fb
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P-pop girl group KAIA ended their Cebu trip on a high note with a well-received performance at BAICON 2026 held at Mactan Newtown, strengthening their growing fanbase in the Visayas.

The group — Angela, Charice, Sophia, Alexa and Charlotte — drew loud cheers as they delivered a high-energy set, following the viral success of their live performances of “Take Down” and “You Did It,” which gained traction across social media and introduced them to wider audiences.

P-POP girl group KAIA at BAICON.
P-pop group KAIA goes viral for mashup performance

Beyond the stage, KAIA also took part in media appearances, content shoots around Cebu, and a fan gathering with their supporters known as ZAIA, expressing gratitude for the warm reception as they gear up for new music and upcoming performances.

KAIA BAICON 2026
P-pop girl group KAIA
KAIA Cebu performance
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