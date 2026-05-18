P-pop group KAIA goes viral for mashup performance

P-pop girl group KAIA went viral after performing a mashup of their song “You Did It” and “Takedown” from the 2025 K-pop Demon Hunters during the Backyard Live Spotlight event on 16 May.

The performance garnered more than 2 million views and 60,000 likes on X, with many viewers praising the group’s vocals, harmonization, and blend of pop and hip-hop influences.

The group also drew attention after one viewer praised the performance online, prompting fans and netizens to admire the group’s powerhouse vocals and stage presence.