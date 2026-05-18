P-pop group KAIA goes viral for mashup performance

P-pop girl group KAIA went viral after performing a mashup of their song “You Did It” and “Takedown” from the 2025 K-pop Demon Hunters during the Backyard Live Spotlight event on 16 May.
The performance garnered more than 2 million views and 60,000 likes on X, with many viewers praising the group’s vocals, harmonization, and blend of pop and hip-hop influences.
The group also drew attention after one viewer praised the performance online, prompting fans and netizens to admire the group’s powerhouse vocals and stage presence.
“Who are these DIVAS and why are they eating EVERYONE up?” read the caption accompanying the viral post on social media.
KAIA consists of members Alexa, Sophia, Charlotte, and twins Angela and Charice.
The group currently has more than 121,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with its international audience continuing to grow.