GLOVES ARE OFF: Knicks ready to rumble in Game 4

“Every time we find a way to get back into the game, but we can’t trust that’s going to happen every single time. The Spurs have done a great job starting in the game, dictating the pace.”

“We have to try to be the first ones to throw the first punch.”

San Antonio’s 115-111 victory in game three on Monday lifted the Spurs within 2-1 in the best-of-seven series with crucial game four in New York on Wednesday.

“Our attention to detail needs to be better,” Knicks scoring leader Jalen Brunson said.

“We need to be ready to go. Very vague thing to say. I think it’s very simple as well. Just need to be ready.”

Having lost for the first time in more than a month, the Knicks must continue to learn, Brunson said.

“Win, we learn. Lose, we learn. We understand what we have to do to be better — giving our team a chance to have the ball and not turn it over. Stop fouling. Just attention to detail, continue to be who we are.”

Towns, who has yet to score in the fourth quarter in the Finals, said passing and fundamentals must improve.

“We’ve got to pick up the ball movement, for sure,” he said.

“We’ll get back to fundamentals, what makes us great.”

“We’ve played defense at a high level. The details that made us special, we were too relaxed in them and we didn’t execute them at the level.”

“There’s a lot of things that we needed to do better for ourselves to give ourselves a chance to win and we just didn’t do.”

Told about Knicks supporters attacking Spurs fans at viewing parties in New York, Towns had a message to calm the violence.

“The game is built off respect and passion. We want everyone to respect each other,” he said.

“We want everyone to enjoy basketball at its purest state. It’s the NBA Finals. There’s no better place to watch basketball.”