Filipinos themselves are to blame!

Institutional economists warn that unchecked corruption results in losses of over P118 billion annually, while broader corruption has drained an estimated P8.8 trillion over the last decade.

BMI, a Fitch Solutions research unit, projects potential social unrest in the Philippines driven by the “triple squeeze” of an acute cost-of-living crisis, intense political polarization from the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, and entrenched corruption scandals.

Global and local risk forecasters warn that a social upheaval is increasingly possible this June.

The persistent cost-of-living crisis, geopolitical tensions, and economic slowdowns have left the Philippines and other emerging markets — in many nations — vulnerable to civil unrest.

Key factors driving

this vulnerability include:

1. Soaring Cost-of-Living: Global disruption, including energy constraints stemming from the Middle East tensions, has caused inflation and commodity prices to skyrocket in the Philippines; high energy and consumer costs are fueling public discontent over perceived government inaction.

2. Youth-Led Movements: Across the globe, youth and Gen Z-led movements are pushing for tangible structural reforms to address job shortages and political exclusion.

3. International Trends: According to Fitch Ratings, political flare-ups remain a notable sovereign credit risk in emerging markets.

The maletas (suitcases of cash) controversy is indeed the flashpoint causing an explosive political showdown in the Philippine Senate. Allegations by a group of 18 former “Philippine Marines” have directly implicated top political figures.

This massive multibillion-peso flood scandal is actively threatening to spark wider social and institutional trouble due to several rapidly unfolding factors.

A contentious Senate ‘coup’

The investigation into the maletas has triggered massive institutional fractures:

1. Leadership Overthrow: On 4 June, a new Senate majority bypassed Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, electing Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as Acting Senate President.

2. Legitimacy Disputes: Cayetano immediately branded the leadership change an illegal “Senate coup.” He suggested that senators aligned against him are attempting to suppress and discredit the corruption investigation because their names are tied to the kickback deliveries.

3. Malacañang Intervention: The Presidential Palace immediately recognized the new Senate majority, prompting public speculation that the executive branch is actively supporting the swift leadership shuffle to protect key allies.

Allegations of suppression

vs f abrication

The battle over public perception is intensifying the risk of civil unrest.

1. Demands for Evidence: Malacañang and the accused politicians have dismissed the claims as aimed at destabilization.

2. Public Backlash: Public watchdog groups and the minority coalition are warning that if the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee stifles these hearings to protect administration allies, it could completely destroy the chamber’s credibility and trigger a “People Power” style public resistance.

The Senate is currently deadlocked in a bitter power struggle over who controls the powerful Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

The dispute centers on dueling hearings into corruption in flood control projects, which opposing blocs dismiss as “bogus,” leading to a boycott of plenary sessions and heightened political unrest.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com