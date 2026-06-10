Edible packaging, fermented innovations among 10 best food trends

The show recognized 10 winners and 50 finalists, each selected by industry experts for originality and commercial viability in responding to market demand.

The 2026 winners are:

•Moringa Noodles Salad by Vinh Hoan Corporation: A plant-forward noodle concept enriched with moringa for functional nutrition and convenience.

•Chicken Made Noodle by Betagro Agro Industry Co., Ltd.: A protein-rich noodle innovation made primarily from chicken.

•Chicken Basil with Rice Sausage by CPF Global Food Solution Public Company Limited: Thailand’s iconic Pad Kra Pao reworked into a ready-to-eat sausage inspired by space-grade food standards.

•Imoeuf Egg White Ice Cream by Imoeb 2024 Co., Ltd.: Thailand’s first egg-white protein ice cream infused with Thai herbs.

•Mister Cone Edible Wafer Cup by K.C.L. Trading Co., Ltd.: A sustainable edible cup designed as an alternative to plastic packaging while creating a new sensory consumption experience.

•MUST Chicken Breast Protein Shake by Precision Trading Co., Ltd.: A whole-food protein smoothie developed from organic chicken breast using proprietary texture technology.

•Rossukon Fermented Rice Vinegar by K.P. Krarunpetch Limited Partnership: Thailand’s first fermented rice vinegar developed using a proprietary rapid fermentation process.

•Cocoimmu Fermented Cellular Signaling Complex by BIST INNO REFORM CO., LTD.: A biotech-derived fermented ingredient developed from coconut water and Cordyceps.

•Sukishi Thai Mango Kimchi by Sukishi Intergroup Co., Ltd.: A kimchi concept combining Korean fermentation with Thai mango, bringing tropical sweetness into a traditionally savoury category.

•IF Coconut Water with Jasmine Rice Flavour by General Beverage Co., Ltd.: A beverage concept combining coconut water with Thai jasmine rice flavor, reflecting growing demand for familiar local flavors in ready-to-drink formats.