Bolick, Bol lead individual honors race

Rounding out the top 10 are Jerrick Ahanmisi of Terrafirma with 32.8 SPs, Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra with 32.2, CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer with 31.6, Schonny Winston of NLEX with 31.1, and CJ Cansino of Meralco with 29.9.

Meanwhile, TNT’s 7-foot-3 import Bol leads the Best Import race with 54.9 SPs, averaging 38.2 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks as the Tropang 5G pursue back-to-back Commissioner’s Cup titles.

Bennie Boatwright of San Miguel Beer is in second place with 53.4 SPs after averaging 32.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists despite playing only five games.

Cady Lalanne of NLEX is third with 50.6 SPs, posting 26 points, 15.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.3 blocks. Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee sits in fourth with 50.3 SPs, averaging 30.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Jaylen Johnson of Rain or Shine rounds out the top five with 47.8 SPs after averaging 23.6 points, 14 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks.