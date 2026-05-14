Bolick, Bol lead individual honors race

NLEX star guard Robert Bolick and TNT Tropang 5G big man Bol Bol lead the race for the Best Player of the Conference and Best Import awards, respectively, as the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup enters the playoffs.
Bolick, 30, amassed 41.9 statistical points (SPs) after averaging a league-best 8.8 assists, along with 20.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.8 steals as he powered the Road Warriors to the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals with a 10-2 win-loss record.
Closely trailing Bolick is June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer, who has accumulated 39.5 SPs behind averages of 16.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals to sit in second place.
RJ Abarrientos of Barangay Ginebra is in third with 37.5 SPs after leading all local scorers with 21.5 points per game during the elimination round. He also averaged 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Kings.
Ricci Rivero of Phoenix Super LPG is fourth with 34.9 SPs, posting averages of 20 points, six rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals. Zavier Lucero of Magnolia follows in fifth with 33.5 SPs after averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.9 blocks.
Rounding out the top 10 are Jerrick Ahanmisi of Terrafirma with 32.8 SPs, Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra with 32.2, CJ Perez of San Miguel Beer with 31.6, Schonny Winston of NLEX with 31.1, and CJ Cansino of Meralco with 29.9.
Meanwhile, TNT’s 7-foot-3 import Bol leads the Best Import race with 54.9 SPs, averaging 38.2 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 4.3 blocks as the Tropang 5G pursue back-to-back Commissioner’s Cup titles.
Bennie Boatwright of San Miguel Beer is in second place with 53.4 SPs after averaging 32.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists despite playing only five games.
Cady Lalanne of NLEX is third with 50.6 SPs, posting 26 points, 15.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.3 blocks. Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee sits in fourth with 50.3 SPs, averaging 30.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.2 steals.
Jaylen Johnson of Rain or Shine rounds out the top five with 47.8 SPs after averaging 23.6 points, 14 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.6 blocks.