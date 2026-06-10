ALI brings IKEA to Cebu via Gatewalk mall

The development includes the entry of IKEA’s first store in Cebu and the wider Visayas.

The Swedish home furnishings retailer will occupy approximately 4,000 square meters within the mall, extending its reach outside Metro Manila and giving consumers in the region access to its range of home products and solutions.

Mariana Zobel de Ayala, Ayala Land senior vice president and head of leasing and hospitality, said the project supports the company’s commitment to developing integrated destinations that support economic activity and community growth.

Long-term commitment

“The unveiling of Ayala Malls Gatewalk, together with the arrival of IKEA in Cebu, reflects our long-term commitment to this fast-growing region,” she said.

Ayala Malls Gatewalk will be a four-level, air-conditioned complex integrated with an office tower and a public transport hub, allowing it to serve the growing residential, office and visitor markets in Metro Cebu.

The mall will house a mix of local and international brands, new dining concepts, a Shopwise supermarket and two cinemas.

Public spaces

for community interaction

It will also feature public spaces designed to encourage community interaction, including a central outdoor courtyard and the ARTrium, an interactive digital art hallway at the main entrance.

“Ayala Malls Gatewalk represents a new frontier in retail for us, aligned with our vision to create spaces that are not just commercial centers but truly experiential and deeply connected to the communities they serve,” said Paul Birkett, chief operating officer of Ayala Malls.