‘Yorme’ lauds PBBM over Manila students’ scholarships

The cash distribution totaled P88.52 million for the beneficiaries, who were selected from Manila’s 896 barangays across its six congressional districts.

Marcos said the scholarship program, titled “Bawat Bayan ay Makikinabang,” targets students who are close to finishing their degrees but are at risk of dropping out because of financial constraints.

“We said, choose five students from each barangay who we will give assistance to,” Marcos said. “Choose those who are about to graduate, but might not be able to finish because they lack the funds, need to work, or whatever the reason may be.”