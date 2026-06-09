Tinio: 18 bagmen also ‘victims’ in flood control probe

Tinio said parts of the group's statements could be credible but maintained that investigators should prioritize the testimony of former congressman Zaldy Co, whom he described as the person who first raised allegations of kickbacks and presented photographs of cash-filled luggages.

"Ang dapat talagang tuunan ng pansin ay yung testimonya mismo ni Zaldy Co, siya naman ang unang naglabas ng information regarding kickbacks at tyaka nagpakita ng picture ng mga maleta diba," Tinio told reporters.

The lawmaker said the witnesses' recollections have allegedly been manipulated to damage personalities opposed to Vice President Sara Duterte and her allies. He pointed to recent claims by the 18 alleged bagmen, in which senators aligned with the new majority led by Sen. Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian were singled out.

Tinio also cited statements by lawyer Levito "Levy" Baligod regarding supposed omissions and errors in the affidavits, saying the revisions appeared to benefit lawmakers allied with Sens. Alan Peter Cayetano and Rodante Marcoleta.

"Pinapakita talaga na adjustable at negotiable yung listahan nila na tumanggap umano ng maleta ano… noon may mga pangalan na ng ilang senador, pero kahapon binawi na dahil malinaw naman na kasama dito yung mga kakampi ng kampo nina senator Cayetano, senator Marcoleta at iba pa," he said.

While Tinio clarified that he was not concluding that Vice President Duterte herself orchestrated the former Marines' actions, he said the developments appeared to benefit individuals supportive of her political camp.

He described the testimonies as a missed opportunity to pursue substantive leads in the flood control probe, arguing that they have instead been used to reinforce allegations against political opponents.

"Malinaw na ang nakikinabang dito, una yung kampo ni Vice President Sara Duterte dahil ang pangunahing mga target ay yung directly involved sa impeachment, yung prosecution, yung Makabayan bloc," Tinio said.

"Malinaw na target din yung kabilang paksyon sa senado, kaya sinalba yung mga kakampi tapos dinidiinan yung mga nasa kabila," he added.