Taylor Swift now richest female musician with a net worth of $2 billion

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been included in Forbes’ newly launched Iconoclast 50 list, released on 3 June. With a real-time net worth estimated at $2 billion, Swift remains the first musician to achieve billionaire status primarily through her music catalog and live performances, making her the richest female musician in history.

According to Forbes, the Iconoclast 50 recognizes “leaders in finance, business, technology, media, entertainment, and philanthropy who are changing the game in real time, disrupting their industries, and challenging the status quo.”