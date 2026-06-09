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Taylor Swift now richest female musician with a net worth of $2 billion

With a real-time net worth estimated at $2 billion, Swift remains the first musician to achieve billionaire status primarily through her music catalog.
TAYLOR Swift
TAYLOR Swift Photograph courtesy of Taylor Swift/IG
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American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has been included in Forbes’ newly launched Iconoclast 50 list, released on 3 June. With a real-time net worth estimated at $2 billion, Swift remains the first musician to achieve billionaire status primarily through her music catalog and live performances, making her the richest female musician in history.

According to Forbes, the Iconoclast 50 recognizes “leaders in finance, business, technology, media, entertainment, and philanthropy who are changing the game in real time, disrupting their industries, and challenging the status quo.”

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Swift’s inclusion on the list was attributed to her landmark decision in 2020 to re-record much of her catalog, allowing her to regain control over her music and its associated revenues. The move also inspired other artists to pursue ownership of their master recordings.

“Swift changed the music industry in 2020 when she leveraged her star power to re-record most of her discography. As a result, her royalties flowed straight into her pocket and she inspired fellow artists to take ownership of their music,” Forbes stated.

The publication also highlighted Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour as a major factor behind her billionaire status.

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“In 2024, Swift reached billionaire status thanks to The Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour in history with revenue of $2.2 billion,” Forbes noted.

In addition to her inclusion on the Iconoclast 50 list, Swift also appeared on Forbes’ America’s Richest Self-Made Women list. According to the publication, she currently ranks as the 23rd richest self-made woman in the United States and is among the world’s wealthiest billionaires.

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