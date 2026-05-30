Scooter Braun on Taylor Swift feud: 'I don't know her'

Music manager Scooter Braun has reflected on his long-running dispute with Taylor Swift, saying he remains puzzled by how their conflict grew into one of the music industry’s biggest controversies.

In a recent podcast appearance, Braun discussed the fallout from his 2019 acquisition of Big Machine Label Group, which included ownership of the masters for Swift’s first six studio albums. The deal sparked widespread criticism from the singer, who argued that she was not given a fair chance to buy her recordings herself.

Looking back on the controversy, Braun maintained that he barely knew Swift on a personal level, claiming their interactions over the years had been limited.

“I don’t know Taylor Swift. I think I’ve met her in my life three times. I have never had a substantial conversation with her in my life," he said.

Braun said the intense backlash that followed the acquisition caught him off guard and quickly turned him into a central figure in a highly publicized industry battle.