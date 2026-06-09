Solon sues 20 individuals, media outlets over bribery allegations

Abante, who represents Manila’s 6th District, vehemently denied the bribery allegations. He called the claims baseless, misleading and fabricated to destroy his reputation as a public servant.

The dispute stems from allegations made by the former security personnel, who claimed they acted as bagmen and delivered luggage containing cash from anomalous flood-control projects to the veteran lawmaker.

“Such allegation is completely false and untrue,” Abante said. “I vehemently deny and refute the incorrect, baseless and misleading libelous statements distributed and broadcast to the media during the press conference, and thereafter published on social media.”

He also questioned why his accusers chose to publicize their claims during a press conference and a Senate hearing instead of directly filing criminal charges with the Office of the Ombudsman or the Sandiganbayan, the country’s anti-graft court.

The lawmaker pointed out multiple inconsistencies between the notarized affidavits submitted to the ombudsman and the statements made during a press conference last February.

He added that photographs presented by the group lacked time stamps, dates and context.

Abante said he initially remained silent on the matter but chose to take legal action after the allegations were repeatedly broadcast without his side being aired.

“This unduly and unfairly damages my reputation and casts doubt on my integrity as a duly elected official,” Abante said, describing the accusations as a “reckless disregard for truth” driven by political narratives.

The congressman maintained his innocence, stating he has never accepted illicit money from government projects and stands ready to face any formal investigation to clear his name.