Dy, Go, Ong lead tight JPGT finish

Leading the charge in the girls’ 11-14 division is Cebuana rising star Marqaela Dy. Returning to the series after sweeping the Mactan and Alta Vista legs, Dy carded a four-over 74 Monday to hold a slim one-stroke lead over Andrea Borromeo (75).

Currently sitting at No. 3 in the standings with 30 points — behind early qualifiers Brittany Tamayo (40) and Rafella Batican (39) — Dy needs a strong finish in this 36-hole tournament to guarantee her top four spot.

With fourth-ranked Zuri Bagaloyos skipping this leg, the final ticket to the grand finals is up for grabs. Trailing Dy in the tournament standings are race-contenders Barroquillo (28 points), who shot a 77 for third, and Eliana Dumalaog (26 points), who struggled with an 80 for fifth behind Chelsea Ogborne (79). Both Barroquillo and Dumalaog still nurture hopes of gatecrashing the finals with a late-surge victory.

“I need to accumulate enough points to break into the finals,” said Dy, 13, who topped the tournament's first two legs but was forced to skip the next three due to academic commitments at the Singapore School Cebu.

Reflecting on her performance, Dy mentioned she could have scored better. She stressed the importance of mental fortitude heading into the final round, especially with her closest rivals expected to make a last-ditch surge.

“I need to stay in the right mental space and make sure my putts drop,” added Dy, noting that she will also be relying heavily on her steadily improving short game.

A similar dramatic scramble is unfolding in the girls’ 7-10 category. Vanya Go bounced back from a tough outing last week, carding a 74 to establish a two-shot cushion over homegrown talent Ana Marie Aguilar (76). Zoey Mascariñas stood a distant third with an 81.

While Go is already a cinch to advance to the North vs South duel at Pueblo de Oro on 17 to 20 August with her 39 points, her eyes are set on a winning exit.

However, the real drama lies just behind her. Aguilar (25 points) needs at least a top three finish to vault into the grand finals. With third-ranked Akeisha Yocte skipping the tournament, Mascariñas (28 points) is precariously holding onto the fourth and final qualifying spot, desperately trying to fend off Aguilar's last-ditch charge.