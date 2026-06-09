NHMFC extends loan moratorium after Mindanao quake

The policy forms part of the government’s continuing disaster response program in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling’s commitment to provide immediate assistance to households affected by natural calamities and other emergencies.

Support for borrowers during crisis situations

NHMFC president Renato L. Tobias said the agency’s decision underscores its responsibility to support borrowers during crisis situations, stressing that the extension is meant to give families flexibility to recover and move forward after the earthquake.

“This extended moratorium is more than a payment relief measure --- it is National Home Mortgage’s response in standing with our Filipino families during this challenging time to give them the flexibility to rebuild and move forward,” Tobias said.

Borrowers who opt to continue paying their amortizations during the moratorium period may still settle their accounts through NHMFC offices and accredited collection partners, including the Development Bank of the Philippines, Philippine National Bank, Land Bank of the Philippines, Bayad Center, GCash, Maya, MyEG, and the agency’s online payment facility.