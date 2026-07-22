As President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. prepares to deliver his fifth SONA, many Ilocanos hope to hear less about statistics and more about solutions that create quality jobs close to home, improve education, make health care more accessible, and strengthen public safety.

Ilocanos have long been known for their diligence, thrift, resilience, and strong family values. For generations, many have sought work in Metro Manila, other regions, or overseas in search of better opportunities. While those sacrifices have helped countless families build better lives, many workers would rather remain in the Ilocos Region if stable, well-paying jobs were available.

For many Ilocanos, success is measured not only by a larger paycheck but by the opportunity to spend evenings with family, watch their children grow up, and care for aging parents without living hundreds of kilometers away. They hope the President will announce policies that encourage investments outside major urban centers, expand industries in the provinces, support local entrepreneurs, and create quality employment that allows Filipinos to build their futures where they call home.

Education remains another priority. Parents continue to view schooling as the most reliable path to a better future, but they also want students to graduate with the knowledge and skills demanded by an increasingly competitive economy. Improving the quality of education, strengthening teacher development, modernizing classrooms, expanding internet connectivity, and enhancing technical-vocational education remain key priorities.

Safety in schools has likewise become an increasing concern. Many believe educational institutions should have adequate security personnel, clearly defined emergency response procedures, and regular security and disaster preparedness drills. A safe learning environment, they say, is just as important as quality instruction.

Health care also remains one of the most pressing concerns for ordinary Filipinos. While PhilHealth has expanded its benefit packages, many patients continue to shoulder substantial out-of-pocket expenses before receiving treatment or being discharged from hospitals. Many hope reforms will reduce these financial burdens and ensure members can fully benefit from the services intended for them.

Residents of rural communities also hope to see greater investments in health care beyond major cities. Accessible health care means more than modern hospitals. It also means doctors, nurses, medicines, laboratories, ambulances, and emergency services reaching remote barangays, mountain communities, and island villages where medical care often remains difficult to access.

Some even envision a future where medical helicopters can transport critically ill patients from isolated communities to hospitals capable of providing specialized treatment. While such a system would require significant resources and long-term planning, it reflects the aspiration of many Filipinos for an emergency health care system that leaves no community behind.

Public safety remains another major concern.

Philippine National Police data show declines in several categories of focus crimes in recent years, reflecting sustained law enforcement efforts. At the same time, communities continue to express concern over theft, physical injuries, fraud, and other offenses that directly affect everyday life. Vehicular crashes also continue to claim lives and cause injuries across the country.

Illegal drag racing and reckless driving on national highways and provincial roads remain recurring concerns in many communities. Motorists believe stricter enforcement of traffic laws, greater police visibility, and stronger road safety campaigns are necessary to discourage dangerous driving and protect the public.

Some sectors have also expressed support for expanding technology-assisted traffic enforcement, including the possible nationwide implementation of the No Contact Apprehension Policy. They argue that it could improve compliance with traffic regulations and deter habitual violators, provided it is accompanied by transparency, clear legal guidelines, and safeguards that uphold due process.

Many residents also hope to hear continued investments in police modernization, faster emergency response capabilities, intensified anti-illegal drug operations, and stronger measures against cybercrime and online scams that continue to victimize ordinary Filipinos.

The Ilocos Region has benefited from investments in infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and public services over the years. Yet many residents believe the next phase of development should be measured not by the number of projects completed but by their impact on people's daily lives.

For many Ilocanos, progress means a parent finding a stable job without leaving home, a child learning in a safe and well-equipped school, a patient receiving quality health care without fear of overwhelming hospital bills, and families feeling secure in their communities and on the roads they travel every day.

As President Marcos delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address, many in the Ilocos Region will be listening not only for accomplishments but also for a vision that addresses these aspirations. Ultimately, the speech will be judged not only by the policies it announces or the statistics it presents, but by whether it offers practical solutions that ordinary Filipinos can experience in their homes, workplaces, classrooms, hospitals, and communities.

For many Ilocanos, the true measure of national progress is simple: stronger families, decent jobs close to home, accessible health care, quality education, and safer communities where every Filipino has the opportunity to live with dignity, security, and hope.