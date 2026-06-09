Nationals trash Myanmar

Sebastian Rasmussen scored a brace as the Philippines delivered a convincing 5-1 victory over Myanmar in the PFF Tri-Nation Friendlies at the Rizal Mamorial Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Rasmussen scored in the 80th and 90th minutes of the match as the Philippines followed up its 5-1 victory over Guam last Wednesday.

Jefferson Tabinas opened the floodgates in the 45th minute to finish the first half with a 1-0 lead.

Paul Tabinas made it 2-0 in the 54th minute while André Leipold scored the National’s third goal in the 88th minute.

Win Naing Tun scored the lone goal for the Burmese in the 82nd minute.

The match is part of the Philippines’ preparation for the ASEAN Championship starting on 24 July.