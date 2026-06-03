Nationals crush Guam in Tri-Nation tilt

The Philippine national men’s football team demolished Guam, 5-1, in its first match in the Tri-Nation International Friendlies at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Midfielder Cole Mrowka scored his breakthrough goal for the national team after scoring in the sixth minute before Jarvey Gayoso made it 2-0 in the 18th minute.

Santi Rublico made it 3-0 for the Nationals after converting a screamer in the 44th minute.

The second half saw Guam score a goal courtesy of Levi Berg converted Guam in the 61st minute after getting past goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad.

Andre Leipold found himself scoring a brace for the Philippines in both the 63rd minute and stoppage time to seal the deal.

The Philippines will next face Myanmar on Tuesday at the same venue.