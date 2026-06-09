House panel begins probe into broadcast blocktime

A House committee opened an inquiry Wednesday into broadcast blocktime and content licensing agreements to determine if existing franchise laws can adequately regulate the country’s changing media landscape.

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises launched the probe following a privilege speech by Representative Presley De Jesus of PhilRECA Party-list.

De Jesus raised questions over how content produced by ABS-CBN—whose broadcast franchise was denied in 2020—can legally air on stations holding valid congressional franchises.

Top executives from ABS-CBN did not attend the hearing despite being invited.

"The issue before the committee is whether our franchise laws are clear enough to guide broadcasters, content producers, regulators, and the public," De Jesus said after the hearing.

"But I hope that the decision of the top ABS-CBN executives to skip the hearing is not to show disdain for the congressional body. Otherwise, this may be an affront to the legislating powers of the House of Representatives," he added.

Under Philippine law, broadcast facilities and radio networks must secure a legislative franchise from Congress to operate. ABS-CBN's 25-year free-to-air franchise expired in May 2020, and the House committee later voted to deny its renewal.

Since the shutdown, ABS-CBN has shifted to content production, airing its news and entertainment programs through partnerships with other licensed networks.

De Jesus cited that while stations typically use blocktime agreements to fill non-primetime slots, ABS-CBN's flagship programs—including the newscast TV Patrol and variety show It's Showtime—air during primetime hours on franchised stations.

"There is a concern that the arrangements with ABS-CBN could transcend an ordinary blocktiming agreement where ABS-CBN is no longer just buying airtime but operating as a broadcaster through the backdoor, without a valid franchise from Congress," De Jesus said.

De Jesus said the panel will evaluate whether these partnerships violate standard franchise conditions, which prohibit networks from leasing, transferring, or selling their franchise rights without congressional approval.

"Blocktime is not new. What we need to understand is where ordinary programming arrangements end and where franchise-related obligations begin," De Jesus said, adding that the review aims to ensure the arrangements do not undermine the regulatory powers of Congress.

The committee is expected to schedule another hearing to continue reviewing the blocktime agreements, network compliance, and potential legislative reforms.