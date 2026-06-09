Fulfillment solutions help MSMEs keep pace with demand

As online businesses continue to expand, Shopee says more Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are turning to its Fulfilled by Shopee (FBS) service to outsource storage, packing, shipping and returns, allowing sellers to spend more time growing their businesses.

Among them is Davao-based entrepreneur Em Uy-Taclibon, owner of Filipino-Made Cast Iron, who previously managed every step of order fulfillment herself. By moving inventory to Shopee’s Davao warehouse, she said orders continue to be packed and shipped even when she is away, freeing up time for product sourcing, live selling and content creation.