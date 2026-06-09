Fulfillment solutions help MSMEs keep pace with demand

As online businesses continue to expand, Shopee says more Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are turning to its Fulfilled by Shopee (FBS) service to outsource storage, packing, shipping and returns, allowing sellers to spend more time growing their businesses.
Among them is Davao-based entrepreneur Em Uy-Taclibon, owner of Filipino-Made Cast Iron, who previously managed every step of order fulfillment herself. By moving inventory to Shopee’s Davao warehouse, she said orders continue to be packed and shipped even when she is away, freeing up time for product sourcing, live selling and content creation.
Shopee said the service also helps shorten delivery times by positioning inventory closer to buyers across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. According to the company, orders handled through FBS are typically delivered within three to five working days, compared with seven to 10 working days for non-FBS sellers, helping MSMEs reach more customers while keeping pace with growing demand.