foodpanda optimizes inventory running, logistics network

As the digital economy matures, consumer demand is shifting from "next-day" to "instant" fulfillment. By moving to a 24/7 model, pandamart is optimizing its inventory management and logistics network to capture the "after-hours" market—a segment largely underserved by traditional brick-and-mortar retailers.

The 24/7 service is backed by an extensive network of strategically located "dark stores" (distribution centers dedicated exclusively to online orders), now live in major urban centers in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao, among others.

While traditional 24/7 convenience stores are essential for quick grabs and immediate snacks, they typically cater to specific product segments and on-the-go needs.

pandamart expands this convenience by offering full-scale supermarket inventory at any hour.

This means customers can access a deep assortment of Stock Keeping Units, or more commonly known as SKUs, that are rarely found in neighborhood convenience outlets—including farm-fresh produce, raw meats, frozen seafood, and bulk household essentials—making it possible to complete a week’s worth of family grocery shopping even in the middle of the night.

"In pandamart, we recognize that consumer needs are always changing, and we need to keep up with them. Convenience, affordability, and quality have rarely come together in one grocery experience, and that is exactly what we want to change," said Joseph Wijesekara, Director for Q-Commerce of foodpanda Philippines.