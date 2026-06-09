‘Euphoria’ bids farewell after three seasons

After debuting in 2019, HBO’s hit drama Euphoria has officially concluded with its third and final season. The series finale drew more than 8.7 million viewers within its first three days of release.
The season three premiere attracted 8.5 million viewers during the same period, with the show’s global audience now averaging 25 million viewers — an increase of more than 17 percent from season two’s average of 21.5 million viewers.
With a runtime of approximately 90 minutes, the finale delivered an emotional conclusion to Rue’s journey. Portrayed by Zendaya, the character spent much of the final season grappling with questions of faith, redemption, and purpose before meeting a tragic fate.
Seven years after its pilot episode first aired, Euphoria leaves behind a significant cultural legacy. The series helped launch several of its young cast members to global stardom while exploring difficult themes such as addiction, abuse, trauma, and identity through the lives of high school students.
The final season featured a five-year time jump, moving beyond the characters’ high school years and following them as they navigated adulthood and the consequences of their past choices.
The series also paid tribute to cast members Angus Cloud, who died in 2023, and Eric Dane, who passed away in 2026. Series creator and director Sam Levinson said the ending was crafted in part to honor the contributions of both actors.
Alongside Zendaya, the final season featured returning cast members Hunter Schafer (Jules), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Alexa Demie (Maddie) and Maude Apatow (Lexi), bringing the acclaimed drama to a close after three seasons.