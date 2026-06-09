‘Euphoria’ bids farewell after three seasons

After debuting in 2019, HBO’s hit drama Euphoria has officially concluded with its third and final season. The series finale drew more than 8.7 million viewers within its first three days of release.

The season three premiere attracted 8.5 million viewers during the same period, with the show’s global audience now averaging 25 million viewers — an increase of more than 17 percent from season two’s average of 21.5 million viewers.

With a runtime of approximately 90 minutes, the finale delivered an emotional conclusion to Rue’s journey. Portrayed by Zendaya, the character spent much of the final season grappling with questions of faith, redemption, and purpose before meeting a tragic fate.