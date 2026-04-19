‘Yumi’s Cells’ season 3 blends whimsy with love and self-discovery

Lead star Kim Go Eun reflected on her character’s journey. “Yu Mi has truly come into her own professionally in season three, navigating complex situations with maturity and grace. While she presents herself as a seasoned adult at work, she also at times reverts to being that same middle schooler at heart.”

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Won described the emotional transformation of Soon Rok. “As a deeply rational person, my character Soon Rok suddenly finds his composure shaken by Yu Mi. Watching him navigate turbulent emotions for the first time in his life is what makes him so endearing.”

Among the standout moments this season are scenes filmed in Busan, which left a strong impression on both actors. “We spent a lot of time filming on location in Busan, which resulted in so many beautiful moments but if I had to pick one thing for viewers to look out for, it would be the train scenes with Yu Mi and Soon Rok! I hope viewers appreciate these scenes as much as we do — they are some of my favorites!” Kim Go Eun said. Kim Jae Won agreed, adding, “I agree. That’s something you absolutely can’t miss.”

At its core, the series continues to deliver both warmth and emotional resonance. “Our story continues with the same vibrant energy as the previous seasons. It’s the kind of show that naturally brings a smile to your face — there is a real depth to the story,” Kim Go Eun shared. “Much like our characters, I hope viewers find a sense of comfort and be inspired by the strength needed to keep moving forward when facing challenges.”