‘Yumi’s Cells’ season 3 blends whimsy with love and self-discovery

The beloved K-drama Yumi’s Cells returns for a third season, inviting viewers back into the imaginative inner world of Kim Yu Mi — a woman whose every decision is shaped by the tiny, animated “cells” representing her emotions.
Adapted from a popular webtoon, the show has earned a devoted following for its relatable storytelling and creative concept. In season three, Yu Mi is more grounded in her career, yet still navigating the uncertainties of adulthood and relationships. A new chapter unfolds with the arrival of Soon Rok, a calm and highly rational man whose life begins to shift after meeting her.
Lead star Kim Go Eun reflected on her character’s journey. “Yu Mi has truly come into her own professionally in season three, navigating complex situations with maturity and grace. While she presents herself as a seasoned adult at work, she also at times reverts to being that same middle schooler at heart.”
Meanwhile, Kim Jae Won described the emotional transformation of Soon Rok. “As a deeply rational person, my character Soon Rok suddenly finds his composure shaken by Yu Mi. Watching him navigate turbulent emotions for the first time in his life is what makes him so endearing.”
Among the standout moments this season are scenes filmed in Busan, which left a strong impression on both actors. “We spent a lot of time filming on location in Busan, which resulted in so many beautiful moments but if I had to pick one thing for viewers to look out for, it would be the train scenes with Yu Mi and Soon Rok! I hope viewers appreciate these scenes as much as we do — they are some of my favorites!” Kim Go Eun said. Kim Jae Won agreed, adding, “I agree. That’s something you absolutely can’t miss.”
At its core, the series continues to deliver both warmth and emotional resonance. “Our story continues with the same vibrant energy as the previous seasons. It’s the kind of show that naturally brings a smile to your face — there is a real depth to the story,” Kim Go Eun shared. “Much like our characters, I hope viewers find a sense of comfort and be inspired by the strength needed to keep moving forward when facing challenges.”
Kim Jae Won hopes audiences will connect with the excitement of new beginnings portrayed this season. “Whether it’s the thrill of a new romance, the spark of starting a fresh chapter, or the magic of feeling something for the very first time, I hope those moments of joy translate through the screen.”
Preparing for the new season also pushed the actors creatively. Kim Go Eun emphasized the importance of reconnecting with her character’s essence. “This season required me to spend time reflecting on who Yu Mi was at her core. My main focus was building a great rapport with Jae Won, since this was our first time working together.”
For Kim Jae Won, joining an already successful series came with pressure but also motivation. “Stepping into a character of such a successful show felt like a big responsibility! It’s a massive honor and certainly came with its share of pressure. However, I chose to view that pressure as motivation. I spent a lot of effort ensuring I could capture his essence as accurately as I could.”
With its signature charm and emotional insight, Yumi’s Cells season three continues to capture the complexities of modern life, proving that even the smallest feelings can lead to the biggest changes.