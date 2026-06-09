Epson prints a greener future

“At Epson, sustainability is part of how we work every day. It guides the way we develop our technologies, run our business, and work with our partners and communities,” said Epson Philippines president and director Masako Kusama.

The company highlighted its Heat-Free technology and energy-efficient printing solutions designed to reduce power consumption and operating costs while minimizing environmental impact.

Epson also shared its internal sustainability programs, including waste segregation, recycling initiatives and its employee-led Trash to Treasure campaign. In fiscal year 2025, the company collected more than 1,100 kilograms each of plastic waste and shredded paper for recycling and upcycling.

Beyond its offices, Epson continues to work with partners through projects such as its collaboration with WWF-Philippines in Albay to improve waste management and plastic recycling, alongside its Corporate Waste Collection Program, which has expanded from Davao to Cebu.