Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano’s ‘Tayo Sa Wakas’ goes global after strong box office debut

Star Cinema’s romantic drama Tayo Sa Wakas is heading overseas after a powerful opening run in Philippine cinemas, where it quickly became the biggest local film debut of 2026 and earned about P70 million in its first week.

Starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, the film is now set to reach international audiences across multiple territories. It begins its global rollout on 11 June in Australia and New Zealand, followed by screenings on 12 June in the United States, Canada, and Guam. Hong Kong and Macau audiences can watch it starting 21 June, while Malaysia and select Middle East locations will also get screenings later in the month. Taiwan joins the lineup on 10 July.

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, the film tells the emotional story of Cisco and Cheska, a couple struggling to balance love with their personal ambitions. As their relationship reaches a breaking point, they take one last trip together — forcing them to decide whether to part ways or rediscover what they once had.