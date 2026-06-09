Did smartphones kill the baby boom?

Two new studies are pointing to an unlikely contributor to declining birthrates: the smartphone. Researchers found that fertility rates, particularly among teenagers and young adults, dropped sharply after smartphones became widely available, with one study estimating the iPhone alone may have accounted for nearly half of the decline in US births between 2007 and 2011.

Economists linked the trend to changes in behavior, suggesting young people spend more time socializing online and less time interacting in person. Smartphones may also have improved access to contraception information or changed how young people consume entertainment and relationships, contributing to fewer pregnancies.