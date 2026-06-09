Carpio urges protest of China’s high seas claim

China ratified the High Seas Treaty in 2025, formally known as the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The treaty, which took effect on 17 January 2026, seeks to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

Carpio noted that China issued a declaration in December 2025 that, in his view, requires a formal counter-declaration from the Philippines.

“We have to make a counter-declaration,” Carpio said.

“The High Seas treaty applies to the South China Sea. The Philippines must start it [filing], because if we don't, we will have impliedly consented to China's claim, and we will lose a maritime zone, our exclusive economic zone,” he added.

During a forum organized by the Stratbase Institute and the French Embassy in Manila on high seas governance in Taguig City, Carpio explained that the treaty aims to protect biodiversity in the high seas through the creation of marine protected areas, environmental impact assessments and mechanisms for sharing marine genetic resources.

He noted that while oceans cover 71% of the Earth's surface, about 64% of the ocean surface consists of high seas, equivalent to roughly 45% of the planet's total surface area.