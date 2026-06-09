Andrea Brown furious over recorded sighting with Enrique Gil

TikTok personality Andrea Brown lashed out at the uploader of a short video that captured her walking with boyfriend Enrique Gil.

The video made its way to social media and was reportedly taken a day before the opening of classes.

Brown must have seen the clip, as she later took to her X account to vent her frustration.

“Like woman, you know everything about my life and I have no idea who u r. And then record me in public,” she fumed.

“Its js so dystopian to me that ppl gaf this much lol. I never expected yall to be on my fuckin ass all the time,” she added.