Andrea Brown furious over recorded sighting with Enrique Gil

TikTok personality Andrea Brown lashed out at the uploader of a short video that captured her walking with boyfriend Enrique Gil.
The video made its way to social media and was reportedly taken a day before the opening of classes.
Brown must have seen the clip, as she later took to her X account to vent her frustration.
“Like woman, you know everything about my life and I have no idea who u r. And then record me in public,” she fumed.
“Its js so dystopian to me that ppl gaf this much lol. I never expected yall to be on my fuckin ass all the time,” she added.
Finally, she wrote: “And I was carrying Sonny Angels in the paper bag that I was holding. Who wants a haul of what I bought?”
Brown, however, may have conveniently forgotten that she was with Gil, a popular actor who naturally attracts public attention. If she thinks posting a video of her and Gil was a direct attack on her privacy, she may want to think twice. They were in a public place and cannot control people from taking photos or videos of them.
If she wants complete privacy, she may have to stay away from the public eye.
Also, being in a relationship with a popular actor inevitably diminishes whatever expectations one may have of privacy.
Maybelyn dela Cruz recalls Dolphy’s generosity
Playing Nova Villa’s adopted daughter in the sitcom Home Along Da Riles made Maybelyn dela Cruz realize just how generous the King of Comedy, Dolphy, was.
The actress recalled how a long line of people in need — jobless veteran actors, homeless individuals, and even sick strangers —would regularly seek his help.
“I always remember Tatay (Dolphy). There was no taping day without people lining up for help. It involved all sorts of people, like inactive actors and those who were obviously sick. They would come to our tapings, especially during payday. The line of people asking for help was long. Believe it or not, Tatay never turned his back on any of them,” the actress recalled during the grand media huddle for Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunion Movie on Monday, 8 June.
“He really gave his time to listen to each and every one of them, even those who were there every taping day. It was okay for Tatay because he was able to help and share the blessings he received from God. That was what mattered most to him,” she related.
“I didn’t know how big a star Tito Dolphy was,” she added.
From Villa, Dela Cruz learned the value of deep faith.
“Tita Nova was very prayerful. We prayed the 15 mysteries of the rosary every day. And that did not include novenas. I vividly remember that,” she shared.
Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunion Movie opens in cinemas on 17 June and stars Claudine Barretto, Vandolph, Cita Astals, Smokey Manaloto and Dang Cruz.
From the Philippines to Berlin
Regal Entertainment is proud to share that Shake, Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins has been selected as the opening film of the Obscura Film Festival in Berlin on 16 October.
This is a proud moment not only for the film but for Philippine cinema as a whole — a celebration of Filipino horror, storytelling, and the talented creatives who continue to bring our darkest legends to life for audiences around the world.
To every Filipino horror fan who has supported the genre through the years, this milestone is for you.