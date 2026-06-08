Trump storms out of NBC interview

NBC reported that the sit-down was repeatedly interrupted by technical difficulties and rain hitting the venue’s metal roof. The network said Trump ended the interview about 50 minutes after it began on Friday.

Much of the discussion focused on the conflict with Iran, with Trump defending US actions aimed at preventing Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. He argued that US involvement would be limited in duration.

“We’re there for a few months and the threat is largely over,” he said.

Tensions escalated when the conversation shifted to election-related issues. Trump repeated his claim that the 2020 presidential election had been “rigged” and also alleged that California’s ongoing primary elections were being manipulated.

Poll issues

The California primary vote count remains underway in several races, including the contest for governor.

Election officials have attributed the delay to the state’s extensive vote-counting procedures and widespread use of mail-in ballots.

When Welker asked Trump whether he had evidence to support his allegations, he replied: “All I have to do is look, and I listen.”

“But that’s not evidence,” Welker responded.

Trump then accused the media of being dishonest. “They’re crooked,” he said, “just like you’re crooked.”

Welker replied: “To be fair, I’m not crooked. But let’s continue.”

The exchange grew increasingly heated, with Trump telling the NBC host that she was “either crooked or you’re stupid.”

Shortly afterward, the President ended the interview. “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you darling, have a good time,” Trump said.

Welker attempted to continue questioning him, but Trump interrupted.

“I’ve sat in the rain with you for an hour, on and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time.”

“You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what? A country can never be great with a dishonest press.”

Repeat interview

Trump then signaled to staff members off-camera, saying, “Come on, let’s go,” before standing up and leaving the set.

The exchange occurred shortly after the pair discussed a proposed $1.8-billion anti-weaponization fund, a plan that was later dropped.

The proposal would have compensated individuals who claimed they were unfairly targeted or investigated by the government.

Critics, including Democrats and some Republicans, argued that the fund could have benefited individuals prosecuted in connection with the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

Trump has long maintained a combative relationship with major US news organizations, frequently accusing them of bias and unfair coverage.

Following the broadcast, Welker said she spoke with Trump the day after the interview and that both acknowledged the challenges posed by the weather during the taping.

According to Welker, Trump agreed to participate in another Meet the Press interview in the future.