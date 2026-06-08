Solis plucks 3 golds;Caro shines in Olivarez tourney

Solis' spectacular run in the girls' 14U division saw her fight back from a set down to stun No. 1 seed Amanda Barrido, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, in the semifinals. She then carried that momentum into the finals, foiling Carolina Fandino, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, to secure the crown.

Solis duplicated her success in the 16U category, dismantling top seed Ava Banson with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory. She later completed a golden treble by teaming up with Christella Lamera to rout Barrido and Scarlett Kramer, 8-3, for the girls' 18U doubles title.

These triumphs heavily boost Solis’ momentum as she chases more ranking points in the upcoming legs of the Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis circuit, presented by Dunlop and sanctioned by Philta and the Universal Tennis Ranking.

Meanwhile, Caro dominated the boys’ 14U finals, overpowering Yuan Torrente, 6-1, 6-2, to claim the championship in the Group 2 tournament, supported by ICON Golf and Sports alongside the Palawan Group of Companies, which is a cornerstone of the Olivarez family’s ongoing dedication to grassroots sports development, aiming to discover and hone future national team netters.

In other results, second seed Yñigo Naredo of Quezon City survived a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 semis thriller against Marwin Plata then thwarted Karl Almiron, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, in a grueling final to pocket the boys’ 18U title.

San Pablo City’s Frances Ilagan secured the girls’ 18U crown with a 4-3 (retired) victory over Jasmine Sardona, while Jairo Flores of Tabuk, Kalinga held his ground to defeat Vivaan Garg, 6-4, 6-4, for the boys’ 16U plum.

Lucena City’s Noel Zoleta pulled off the comeback of the tournament, scoring a thrilling 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) escape over top seed Joaquin Dacyon in the boys’ 12U finals, while Olongapo City’s Jaynelle Castro drubbed Margaret Abacan, 7-6(5), 6-0, to take home the girls’ crown.